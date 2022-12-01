Previous
Next
Happy birthday Lylea❤️ by photosue1964
1 / 365

Happy birthday Lylea❤️

Today is my first day back at 365Project and also this girl’s 5th birthday.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Sue

@photosue1964
I had joined 365Project a number of years ago as a challenge with my friend Kim who had moved out to Victoria, BC. I’ve just...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry Michelle
What a beautiful birthday girl!
December 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise