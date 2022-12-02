Sign up
2 / 365
Abbea’s eyes
I haven’t done any artwork for about 20 years. Found a lovely coloured pencil artist online and have been following her tutorials.
Decided to try one of my own photos on my own and I’m thrilled with how this turned out!
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
0
0
Sue
@photosue1964
I had joined 365Project a number of years ago as a challenge with my friend Kim who had moved out to Victoria, BC. I’ve just...
1
2
Tags
dogs
,
art
