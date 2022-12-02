Previous
Abbea’s eyes by photosue1964
2 / 365

Abbea’s eyes

I haven’t done any artwork for about 20 years. Found a lovely coloured pencil artist online and have been following her tutorials.
Decided to try one of my own photos on my own and I’m thrilled with how this turned out!
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Sue

@photosue1964
I had joined 365Project a number of years ago as a challenge with my friend Kim who had moved out to Victoria, BC. I’ve just...
