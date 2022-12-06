Sign up
Thank you for being a Friend
Good friends are good for the heart! My dear friend Kim came “home” to Ontario for a short visit from BC. We got together for dinner tonight but the visit was far too short.
Until next time❤️
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Sue
@photosue1964
Dec 2022 A new beginning. I’ve decided to come back and try this again. I’ve been here a couple of times and always get behind in...
365Project again
friends
reunion
