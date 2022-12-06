Previous
Thank you for being a Friend by photosue1964
Thank you for being a Friend

Good friends are good for the heart! My dear friend Kim came “home” to Ontario for a short visit from BC. We got together for dinner tonight but the visit was far too short.
Until next time❤️
