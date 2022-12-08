Previous
Another birthday by photosue1964
8 / 365

Another birthday

My boy Keith celebrates his second birthday today ❤️ Lots of cuddles and a nice long walk.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Sue

@photosue1964
Elyse Klemchuk
Happy birthday, beautiful Keith!
December 8th, 2022  
