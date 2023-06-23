Previous
Full House by photosue1964
30 / 365

We’ve had some house wrens building in one of our nest noses.
Can’t wait to watch them lay eggs and raise their babies.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Sue

@photosue1964
Dec 2022 A new beginning. I’ve decided to come back and try this again. I’ve been here a couple of times and always get behind in...
