12 / 365
My, what long legs you have!
Stopped by the beach late in the day to catch one more fish. "Fred" is hoping we are successful so he can steal his dinner.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
1
0
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th October 2022 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
heron
Ed DeRouin
Want to delete this photo as it's a duplicate. Can't find the Edit button 😒
October 15th, 2022
