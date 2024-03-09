Elevating Wellness in Adelaide by physiotherapyadelaide2
1 / 365

Elevating Wellness in Adelaide

Beyond providing exceptional clinical care, Yates Physiotherapy is committed to engaging with the community and promoting health education and awareness. The clinic regularly hosts workshops, seminars, and events aimed at educating individuals about injury prevention, rehabilitation techniques, and strategies for optimizing health and performance. By empowering individuals with knowledge and resources, Yates Physiotherapy Adelaide strives to promote a culture of proactive health management and injury prevention within the community.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Joseph Kelly

@physiotherapyadelaide2
A physiotherapist at Yates Physio in Woodcroft.
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise