Old Colony and Fisher Buildings in winter light by pictorialnarrative
Old Colony and Fisher Buildings in winter light

A cool sky - and cooler temps - with warm stone buildings that draw one's eyes upward in the loop. As seen from the Plymouth Ct entrance to the Howard Washington Public Library.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
