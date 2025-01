Could Be Modern Architecture at Clow

This Zeppelin-shaped storage building at Clow International Airport in Bolingbrook, IL always catches light (and my eye) when I visit. I did a Google Image search later and it was amusing to me how many famous buildings and architects are in the results (Sydney Opera House, Frank Gehry, Santiago Calatrava, etc). It just goes to show that interesting design is everywhere and that form versus function is a false dichotomy.