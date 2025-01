Michigan City Harbor Scene

Wintertime is a desolate yet picturesque time for this otherwise bustling boating, birding, and beachgoing Mecca of LaPorte County, Indiana. In the foreground, a perfectly linear concrete causeway with pylons forms part of the local port authority's marina and leads to the 1904 pierhead-with-catwalk lighthouse (parts of which stretch across the out of focus background). In between are constantly changing sand dunes, rippled by Lake Michigan winds.