Marshall Field's Great Clocks

The nearly 8 ton bronze clocks (this one at State and Randolph was installed in 1904 and the other one at State and Washington replaced an earlier clock in 1906 - right around the time Marshall Field died as the richest man in Chicago) are truly magnificent symbols of this city. Many generations have used the succinct phrase "meet me under the clock" to arrange a rendezvous. The decorated window holiday displays and exterior ornaments have formed countless memories as well. According to a 2017 article by Melissa Ehret, red was the "it" Christmastime color in 1897 - the year that first clock had been installed. In late 2024, the wheel of fashion had likewise returned to red for the unified display theme. Notice anything strange about the Roman numerals on the 4ft diameter clock face?