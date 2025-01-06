Two Bins at Congress Plaza

My eye (and camera) lingered this afternoon on a symmetric arrangement of waste and recycle bins at the corner of Michigan Ave and Ida B Wells Dr on the first snowy day of the year. This location is across the street from the grand entrance to Grant Park first envisioned by Daniel Burnham in his 1909 Plan of Chicago. The Bowman bronze in the background was sculpted by renowned Croatian artist Ivan Meštrović and installed in 1928. In the late 1940's motorized transit prevailed over pedestrian use and a grand staircase was replaced by 4 lanes in each direction of high speed traffic. When NASCAR first came to Chicago in July 2023, semicircular Congress Plaza Dr running north-south was added to the race course -- a chicane forcing drivers to slow and maneuver through 3 rapid turns. Everywhere you look in Chicago, a palimpsest of past layers presents itself, challenging the notion of timeless or classic design.