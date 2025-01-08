Steam Over Elevated Tracks

This scene involving steam and elevated tracks in the morning light evokes the earliest history of the 'L' in Chicago. Steam trains once operated on the elevated train tracks and the very first such service originated (at Congress Terminal in 1892) just a few steps from where I stood to take this picture. Chicago and South Side Rapid Transit Railroad operated a north-south line called the "Alley L" that is still used by the Green Line CTA. Before 1897, the various elevated trains did not actually reach the city center, but in that year a certain Mr Yerkes used bribery, trickery, and thuggery to push through the Union Loop project that commuters use today to access downtown and make transfers.