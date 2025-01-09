520 S Michigan Ave

Standing across from Grant Park since 1893, this Beaux Arts hotel was originally named the Auditorium Annex - some of the first guests attended the Columbian Exposition in Jackson Park which would have been conveniently reached via elevated train. US Presidents from Grover Cleveland (second term) to FDR graced this fine building and many important political developments happened in its spacious halls. Benny Goodman had a radio show here in the 1930s that helped launch his "swing era" success. Hotel expansions have created more than 1000 guest rooms in what is now known as the Congress Plaza Hotel. I've never been inside, but after capturing the exterior in the early morning light and doing a little research (thank you Chicago Architecture Center) I will endeavor to explore it soon. This site also appears in historical non-fiction book The Devil In the White City, by Erik Larson.