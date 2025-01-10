Snowy angel's wings

The architecturally significant pure-white marble 1907 memorial for William Wallace Kimball and Evaline M (née Cone) Kimball is one of my favorites in Graceland Cemetery. Even though the facial features of the kneeling angel have eroded over the past century, many of the exquisite carved details (like six Corinthian columns and the angel's wings) remain intact. William Kimball was a wealthy industrialist known for the piano business - his store was in a downtown building destroyed in the Great Fire of 1871, but he built back better and owned a $1 million Châteauesque mansion at 1801 S Prairie that still stands. Kimball Ave was *not* named after this famous Chicagoan, but that is a story for another post. Today's light snowfall was too enticing for me to stay in the office and I'm glad I went to Graceland. Just after snapping this image, two resident coyotes silently trotted by, unconcerned by my presence.