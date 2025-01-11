First solo

A student pilot maneuvers a Cessna 152 through pre-flight taxi on the way to his first solo flight. Yesterday's snow had been cleared and the wind and clouds were both within safe parameters. This model aircraft is a small but mighty trainer (built in Wichita, KS between 1977 and 1985) with a reputation for safe and thrifty operation. Leaded aviation gasoline (100 octane) is still the norm, and it has its own astounding history. 1930s advances in refining processes created an economical way to boost octane ratings, which would in turn create performance advantages for famous wartime fighter planes like the Spitfire and Hurricane, according to freelance technology writer Tim Palucka. This set the stage for widespread usage of high octane avgas in postwar general aviation - thankfully with less toxic lead than in past generations. The FAA has in fact set a goal of 2030 for a completely lead-free industry.