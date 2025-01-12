Vintage Smog Effect Over 14th Street Yard

Every time I snap from Roosevelt Bridge it reminds me of the vintage Chicago railroading images I've seen and enjoyed. These always seem to include sooty skies, so in honor of that I created a high contrast and grainy vintage smog effect for today's image. The 1976 paint scheme on the Amtrak sleeper and baggage coaches helps build the illusion of time travel. In the background, at 301 W Taylor St, is a 1930s Art Deco "power house" that seems so perfect for this place along the south branch of the River. Even though the power house's days ended in 2011 in terms of burning coal to produce steam and electricity for Union Station and the nearby Main Post Office - I am not alone in hoping that Amtrak finds an adaptive reuse.