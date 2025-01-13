State and Lake at Solar Noon

I noticed on my way out to pick up some fine art prints today that the sun was perfectly aligned with State Street which runs due north-south through the loop - it was solar noon. This backlit view of the "inner" station was a lucky capture - I liked the candid poses of people and birds, the filtered amber light streaming in, the turn stiles casting divergent shadows, and the Chicago Theatre's brilliant red marquee sign poking up in the background.This station has been extensively updated but retains a few elements dating from the original opened in 1895. Over a million riders a year embark here to points all across the city. Free transfers to the nearby State Street subway used to involve getting a paper transfer which would be collected by an agent working underground a half block south of here and vice versa. This evolved several times as fare cards and transit apps eclipsed metal tokens, but a free transfer is still on offer.