A Glimpse from the Platform

Continuing south from downtown via the red line, the first above-ground platform is at Cermak-Chinatown. Selective focus is deliberate in this image, representing for me the fuzzy historical perceptions I had when first visiting this place. Let's start with the name. All Chinatowns in American cities were created as spaces of segregation and survival during the Chinese Exclusion Act years (1882-1943 with full removal of restrictions in 1965). This legislation, the first to exclude US immigrants based on race and class, was so "successful" that the affected population actually shrank over the decades. Another out-of-focus detail I missed at first was the historical landmark On Leong Merchants Association Building (1928) rising with unmistakably "Oriental" design elements in the background. This building was intended by Chinese community leaders to signal that they had arrived - but because no Chinese architects could be found in 1920s Chicago, two Norwegians got the job. They studied pictures of famous Beijing architecture and worked with local terracotta manufacturers to create a Westerner's fanciful interpretation of traditional Chinese architecture. This successful project and others propelled Michealsen & Rognstad to major west side projects including Garfield Park’s glorious “Gold Dome Building.” After so many generations of not really seeing Chinatown, today we can choose to exercise curiousity, engage respectfully, and develop a truer understanding of this uniquely American experience.