Finest Typewriter Offices in the World

The title of today's image is from a full page ad taken out in the Chicago Tribune (April 28, 1907) upon the occasion of opening the Oliver Building. This national landmark is a model office building in the "Chicago-School" style designed by Holabird and Roche. The fireproof design features a 5-story steel skeleton and highly original cast iron ornamentation - some 13 years later another two floors were expertly added, making even better use of skyrocketing land values. The Oliver Typewriter Company was founded by a Canadian-born Methodist preacher named Reverend Thomas Oliver who got an idea for a better typewriter. He tinkered enough in his garage that by the age of 38 he filed his first patent and a few years later perfected his design enough to raise enough capital to launch a Gilded Age start-up. The first year of production resulted in just 12 typewriters, but by 1896 a new factory was established in Woodstock, IL and another round of capital raised. Production increased over the years to peak at nearly 400 machines a day after a shift to selling direct to consumers (often on credit) led to a 50% reduction in price. Unfortunately, the founder died in 1909 and his company was bankrupted in 1928. This building reminds me of Chicago's golden age - but it also makes me think that the entrepreneurial journey has not really changed that much.