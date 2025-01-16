Attention to Detail

Studio Gang designed 82-story Aqua Tower (completed 2010) on the NW corner of Lakeshore East, a master planned community that was once a busy freight rail yard, then vacant, and finally a 9 hole golf course in the 1990s. This brutalist spiral staircase connecting the award winning skyscraper at 225 N Columbus Dr with the public park below is one of the smaller details that make this architecture firm such a gem. Today's weather featured near total cloud cover so I made a trip specifically to get this soft light and shadow image of highly textured and curvilinear "raw" concrete. During edits, I experimented with vignetting and a monochrome look but settled on the original splash of blue color in the background with Aqua Tower shown in reflection on the glass cladding.