Nuclear Energy (Chicago Pile-1)

On this site in Dec 1942, Enrico Fermi's team created the first self-sustaining nuclear reaction. This was the first successful milestone for the Manhattan Project which ushered in the Atomic Age. 25 years later the Henry Moore bronze in the foreground was installed. It has always seemed ugly and ominous to me on previous visits, but in the blue light just after sunset on a mild winter evening, it struck me as having some unconventional beauty. In the background are academic libraries: the brutalist Regenstein on the left and the postmodern Mansueto on the right.