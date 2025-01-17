Previous
Nuclear Energy (Chicago Pile-1) by pictorialnarrative
17 / 365

Nuclear Energy (Chicago Pile-1)

On this site in Dec 1942, Enrico Fermi's team created the first self-sustaining nuclear reaction. This was the first successful milestone for the Manhattan Project which ushered in the Atomic Age. 25 years later the Henry Moore bronze in the foreground was installed. It has always seemed ugly and ominous to me on previous visits, but in the blue light just after sunset on a mild winter evening, it struck me as having some unconventional beauty. In the background are academic libraries: the brutalist Regenstein on the left and the postmodern Mansueto on the right.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact