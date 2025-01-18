Previous
1953 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe DeVille by pictorialnarrative
1953 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe DeVille

I visited Klairmont Kollections Automotive Museum, which is great for photography and anyone interested in cars. After 2 hours of snapping away, I had a lot of images to choose from, but settled on this one of a handsome "Emerald Green Iridescent" luxury car from the heyday of American motoring culture. The nostalgia is dripping from this museum with restored and replica cars surrounded by neon signs, jukeboxes, mannequins, and other visual reminders of an obsoleted past. I imagine this car was used to visit drive-in cinemas, and it surely would have graced the suburban shopping malls that were popping up like mushrooms in the mid-1950s. Astoundingly, these cars sell now for a similar inflation-adjusted price around $50,000 - 70+ years later!
