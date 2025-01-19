Day19

I attended the 7th annual Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival with my sweetheart today. At the historic Studebaker Theater in the circa 1884 Fine Arts Building we saw a spectacular production by French puppeteers Plexus Polaire titled, Dracula: Lucy’s Dream. Before the show, we explored some of the interactive exhibits and I chose this skeletal crankie. According to thecrankiefactory.com, "They are an old storytelling art form. Start with a long illustrated scroll that is wound onto two spools. The spools are loaded into a box which has a viewing window. The scroll is then hand-cranked while the story is told, a song is sung or a tune is played." Many people have pointed out that analog experiences often produce more satisfaction in terms of process. An audience at such a show does not consume content, but rather they meet the artists and enter the world of their creation.