Scrollwork Shadow

The west entrance stairs to the United Church of Hyde Park have wonderful scrollwork banisters that catch the midday light, casting zigzag and swirling shadows that always catch my eye. This 1889 structure first housed a Presbyterian congregation on land earlier donated by the founder of Hyde Park, Paul Cornell. His legacy also includes many of the treasured south side city parks (Jackson Park and Washington Park are the biggest). Most importantly, he brought people together during a dynamic period of growth, and fostered a long term vision for the City in a Garden ("Urbs in Horto"). He profited greatly and owned nearly 1000 acres at the peak of his South Side holdings. Even in terms of his final resting place, he managed to organize Oak Woods Cemetery and was later interred there in 1904 with a 15ft zinc monument (undoubtedly created at the American Bronze Company foundry he owned from 1892).