Civic Opera Bvilding

It was bitterly cold today (windchill -29 F) but I gotta get my daily photo, right? I saw online reports of steam swirling on the river and lake, so I headed to the riverwalk around 1pm. This image combines the just-visible steam with one of my favorite 1920s Art Deco gems: the Civic Opera Building at 20 N Wacker Dr. Originally designed by Graham, Anderson, Probst & White at the behest of real estate tycoon Samuel Insull, it houses Chicago's largest performance stage and 45 stories of office space. The Lyric Opera purchased the theatre in 1993 and in 2019 I attended a performance of La Traviata from the highest balcony section there (I should have brought binoculars). The footprint of the building is not regular, the west edge follows the oblique river and all the other edges follow the grid. This creates a slight asymmetry that adds to the distinctiveness of the building. Some say that the design resembles a massive throne - Samuel Insull had a beef with NYC (the first city to Chicago's second city status back then) and therefore the tower turns its back on the east coast metropole. I recently learned that Wacker Dr used to be called Market St before 1954 and that the Lake Street Elevated railway had a stub terminal directly in front of this building. It was worth the minor frostbite to obtain this image, but I *really* appreciated the London Fog (Earl Grey Tea Latte) purchased in the café located on the opposite side of the building.