What Lies Beneath

The southern gateway of Michigan Avenue's Magnificent Mile is pictured here a day after bitter cold. The ice floe has open water thanks to the boats operating on the river and this midday scene just needed a nice strong edit to bring me some inspiration. On the left side of the image, the Wrigley Building and Tribune Tower (just peeking out behind and to the right of Wrigley) need no introduction. But the central building, reflected, is the more obscure 401 N Michigan - also known as the 1965 Equitable Building. Before that, it was a parking lot and had various industrial uses (before burning to ash during the Great Fire of 1871, this was the site of a large McCormick Harvesting Machine Company factory). What is perhaps least apparent from this image is that the city's founders settled on this spot. I use the plural because although the first non-native settler had a modest log cabin trading post circa 1790, it was the subsequent owner in 1800 that often was given credit for the founding of Chicago. Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable was the first founder's name and as a man born in Haiti and of African descent, his story was not embraced by most of the city's historians for many generations. In 1965 however, the Equitable Building project included the creation of a public plaza (Pioneer Court) with a plaque listing both founders' names. The City and State both recognized du Sable as the founder in 1968. Finally, in 2009, a large bronze bust by Erik Blome of du Sable was added to the plaza, a potent example of inclusive public art.