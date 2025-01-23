The Recording Angel

Lorado Taft, working from what is now the University of Chicago campus on the South Side, created an amazing body of work, much of it allegorical. This copy of a private bronze memorial, titled "The Recording Angel" was a product of circa 1923, toward the end of his career. It is said that people remember you best for how you make them feel. Surely this is true for artists whose work is in prime public locations (at the Art Institute and all across Chicago as well as some commissions at Civil War Battlefields and in other cities). But also this: as a teacher, an authority on American sculpture, and as an employer, Taft had a knack for bringing out the best in artists and the public. He uplifted and sponsored women sculptors at a time when that was socially risky. He co-founded an arts colony in Oregon, Illinois and collaborated with visionaries like Daniel Burnham. I feel deep reverence for Lorado Taft.