Water Cribs in Morning Light

The lake was steaming this morning and oddly quiet, with just a few birds calling and an occasional lapping sound from gentle waves. Working with a telephoto, I had a good feeling about this image from my morning shoreline walk. Water cribs are structures about 2 miles off the lakeshore that draw water from Lake Michigan, which is then pumped to water purification plants for municipal water needs. Two such structures, dating from 1892 (left) and 1909 (right) are located east of 68th Street on the South Side. While only the newer water crib (named Dunne Crib, after the 1905-1907 mayor) is in use today, they are both marvels of civil engineering. The older structure (named simply 68th St Crib) also has a lighthouse, foghorn, and barracks for the keepers, who were replaced by automation in 1990. According to a December 20, 1964 Chicago Tribune article, the keepers' primary duty was to prevent clogs: "In the summer the trouble is with fish. In the winter, it’s ice. They keep ice clear with pike poles, or, if the ice begins to collect too rapidly, dynamite."