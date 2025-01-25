Love Bites

This is the last image I made of an amateur model at a photoshoot today organized by my friend Juliette, themed "Love Bites" - sort of an anti-Valentine's Day motif. It was plenty of fun with 22 participants and lots of accessories and props, such as cupcakes decorated with funny, snarky messages. The venue was a rented warehouse studio on Goose Island with east-facing windows, hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, and timber ceilings. What always impresses me about Juliette's meetups is that new people from all walks of life are so easily integrated into the otherwise well-established core group of collaborators. This is the epitome of finding joy in the process.