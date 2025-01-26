Œil de Sorcière

Likely invented 2000 years ago, and made popular in 15th Century Flanders, the convex mirror has always provided an uncanny view. The original process to make one was to blow a bubble using traditional glass-blowing, cut off a small section, and then add a reflective molten metal such as lead. The French term for convex mirrors is œil de sorcière (witch's eye) and this appears to stem from its use by property owners to surveil servants and customers. In superstitious minds, the uncanny convex mirror held awe-inspiring power that would "encourage" their best behavior. Modern security mirrors, like this one at a train station, are used to quell the anxiety of being preyed upon. They give the commuter a better sense of control over their surroundings. But here's the rub: bad actors simply adapt tactics and move elsewhere. The people you might spy in the diverging reflection likely pose no threat!