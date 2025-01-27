Phoenix Rising

On the left side of today's image, the north facade of the Chicago public library main branch soars into an early morning clear sky. On the right side, the urban canyon walls of an elevated train stop. In the background, another fantastic architectural story awaits in the 1894 "Old Colony Building." The story of Chicago's public library system is like the mythical Phoenix, self-immolating and rising from the ashes as new. After the Great Fire of 1871, a disaster caused by drought and poor design, the city's business district and private libraries had been mostly destroyed. The Great Rebuilding that happened next included a new public library in 1873 stocked with generously donated books from Britain, Germany, and Belgium - in addition to various US cities. The first public library was located in a circular iron water tank downtown - a fireproof survivor of the conflagration. A generation later, in 1897, a neoclassical temple of a public library was opened at Randolph and Michigan. This is today's Chicago Cultural Center. The 1897 building stopped being a public library in 1977 and a smaller temporary library opened while the city could raise money and agree on a plan for a modern and suitable structure. It was not until Mayor Harold Washington championed the new library in the mid 1980s that a new design competition opened for bids (you can view the scale models inside today's library on the 8th and 9th floors). The winning design by Hammond, Beeby, and Babka is exuberantly postmodern and borrows freely from surrounding pre-existing architecture. It was also practical, creating nearly 1 million square feet when it was opened in 1991 - the largest public library building in the world. In the meantime, Harold Washington had tragically died while in office, and the library was named after him to honor his contributions to the rebirth of our modern city.