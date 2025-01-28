IIT Origins

I was visiting the Illinois Institute of Technology this afternoon when I noticed long shadows and an interesting brick structure. The name "Armour Institute of Technology" reminded me of something, but I had to do research tonight to fully understand. Philip Danforth Armour Sr. was the Gilded Age captain of the world largest food processing company, located at the Union Stockyards. In the 1890s, a decade before his death, Mr. Armour decided to invest $1 million in higher education of a practical sort and a new technical school was born. Though-out a 130 year history of mergers, expansions, a Great Migration, nearby urban decay (and revitalization), and the contributions of 20th century magnates like Robert Pritzker and Robert Galvin - IIT somehow preserved this humble building and a few others dating from the original 7 acre campus. One of my favorite photographers and thinkers was based here after leaving Nazi Europe: László Moholy-Nagy. In Chicago, he founded a New Bauhaus in 1938. The school promptly failed and had to be revived under a new name, the School of Design. Moholy-Nagy died of leukemia in 1947, but his legacy lives on. Today's picture inspired me to add his final book, Vision in Motion, to my library holds.