Limestone Field House at the Point

This appealing park structure made of Wisconsin "Lannon stone" dolomite has been located in Promontory Park (a man made peninsula protected by wave erosion by large limestone block revetment) ever since it was opened to the public in 1937. It was one of my favorite places to visit in all seasons when I was a graduate student at U of Chicago, and now that I have returned and resettled with a family I can pass along this appreciation. The wind and waves can be furious here when the weather turns foul. On milder days, swimmers, sunbathers, picnickers, and others bask in the mellow vibes. I snapped with some local creators last autumn when the leaves were vibrant and those portfolio images will always bring happy memories. All of this thanks to Daniel Burnham's 1909 Plan of Chicago, and the city leaders that preserved the 600 acres of lakeshore between 14th and 57th streets. Alfred Caldwell - a highly capable disciple of Jens Jensen, my landscape architecture all-time favorite - created the park design a few years before joining the faculty of IIT (see yesterday's photo).