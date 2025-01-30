Murphy Elevator Electrical Panel

I visited a photo lab today at 2003 W Fulton St and noticed this industrial artifact in the ground floor lobby. It appears to be a motor controller for an old freight elevator made by Murphy Elevator Company of Louisville Kentucky, founded by a George C. Murphy. I enjoyed researching this artifact and the company that produced it. One interesting component shown is the OLOF Reverse Phase Relay on the right side which is designed to shut off power if the three-phase supply became unbalanced. I also think the TLP on bottom right is interesting - I believe this timing relay controls the elevator door closing. From what I can tell, Murphy Elevator Company started in the elevator service business in the year 1932 and then added equipment by the late 1930s. During WWII, they became a defense supplier making tank parts. The company still exists.