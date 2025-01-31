Mergers and Acquisitions

This 1969 skyscraper, tallest within the Loop, has had at least three names as banking mergers and acquisitions took place. First National Plaza became Bank One Tower became Chase Tower. This morning was foggy and dark with a steady cold rain. My iPhone picture has some streaks from droplets on the lens. Just before I snapped this, I had to jump back from the curb of Dearborn Street as a bus was splashing through a large puddle! The outdoor sunken plaza for this entire city block project has a 70' long ceramic mosaic wall titled Four Seasons by Marc Chagall.