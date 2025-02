Gong Xi Fa Cai

The New Year greeting "Gong Xi Fa Cai" means sincere wishes for good fortune. Today's image of dancers from the Chinese Fine Arts Society (CFAS) at Navy Pier's Global Connections Lunar New Year celebration was a bit of photographic good fortune for me. CFAS has been around since 1984 to promote an appreciation for Chinese culture and arts for Chicago residents and visitors. It is the year of the snake, the 6th zodiac animal, and the holiday stretches from 29 January to 12 February.