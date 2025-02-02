Well-traveled Espresso Maker

Previous
At brunch today I snapped a pic of this pre-war Italian espresso machine, manufactured by Victoria Arduino and serviced or sold by a Louis Ambrose Co of 70 W Third St in New York. This latter information was exciting because I remember from a visit to Greenwich Village that this neighborhood was where an early evangelist of Italian specialty coffee drinks established Caffe Reggio in 1927. I tried to determine the model of this machine, and in the process discovered a 2012 picture of the same machine in another Chicago cafe (now closed) called The Trencherman. The four taps are not original - they used to serve cold brew for the former establishment. Technology had changed over a century and so have consumer preferences, but this is a fascinating artifact!
