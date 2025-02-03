Father Time Clock

Hazy day (even at 1:03pm) for the unmoving bronze sentinel atop this fantastic timepiece at 35 E Wacker. This was commission by one of the first tenants of the 40-story Jeweler's Building in 1926: the Elgin National Watch Company. Once the largest building outside of New York City, this innovative structure was co-designed by Joachim Giæver, a Norwegian immigrant renowned for designing the internal framework of the Statue of Liberty and Frederick P. Dinkelberg, an early pioneer of skyscrapers in New York (Flatiron Building is one such surviving masterpiece) and a key member of Daniel Burnham's World Colombian Exposition team. I had to chuckle a little during editing that the watch dials are out of sync in my image (most of the other images have these meticulously in sync). Fun fact I discovered today is that my great grandfather's pocket watch, who died tragically young during the Depression, is an Elgin pocket watch.

