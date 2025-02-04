Stratus Clouds over Harold Washing Library Center

The clouds over our main library were too majestic to ignore this morning, and this presaged an important event later in the morning that connected on a personal level. For Black History Month, my organization sponsored a talk by Shermann "Dilla" Thomas, a self-taught Black Chicago historian and popularizer whose motto is "everything dope about America comes from Chicago." During his engaging speech, he related highlights from the exceptional life of the late Timuel Dixon Black Jr, a WWII combat veteran and an inspiration for Dilla's mission. Timuel Black was among the Great Migration generation that left the US South in search of freedom and opportunity. He served in Europe with distinction and participated in the liberation of Buchenwald. Later in life he became Black Chicago's de facto historian. In 1982 he convinced Harold Washington to run for mayoral office (the city was in an awful state then and Washington was content as a US House Rep from 1980). A generation later, he introduced Barack Obama to a group that propelled him into state and then national politics. History has this power of influence, I believe, for great good. And it was a beautiful moment to learn about these remarkable lives of service and sacrifice.