Trio of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Dated 1923, 1989, and 1969 respectively, these three skyscraper residences on North Michigan Ave all share a common thread. They embody evolving designs for modern urban living and they have a connection with Louis Skidmore, the founder of famous architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (aka 'SOM'). When the Allerton (foreground) opened it was designed with smallish apartments for single men and women (on separate floors). Legend has it that Louis Skidmore lived here, perhaps when he was working on the 1933 Chicago World's Fair with his brother-in-law and business partner Nathaniel Owings. The firm they built included many diverse talents, but overall kept faith with the new international style pioneered by Le Corbusier, Gropius, and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. After Skidmore's passing in 1962, SOM designed the mixed use John Hancock Building using an innovative braced tube structure.The granite-clad Olympia Center sits in between. It is also mixed use, but in true 1980s fashion has a Nieman Marcus department store attached. I have toured their office in the Railway Exchange Building with my family during Open House Chicago.