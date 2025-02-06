The Many Lives of Blackstone Theatre

This fine French Renaissance style playhouse was opened in 1910 - thanks to many hands, hearts, and heads it still hosts live productions. This building and the adjacent Blackstone Hotel on South Michigan Ave take their name from the site of an industrialist's former mansion. Business was good for the first 20 years, but the Depression made it impossible to continue. The New Deal Federal Theatre Project produced original plays here from 1935-1939 until Congress shut it down. In the late 1940s, the Schubert Brothers (a Manhattan production company) bought the theatre and operated it until 1989. Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun premiered here in 1959 before its Broadway run. The Theatre School at DePaul University is the current owner of the renamed Merle Reskin Theatre. Another interesting event occurred here during the struggle for voting rights for women. In 1916, a national Women's Suffrage conference was held here - this political victory was won in 1920, and there is a nearby brick wall with public art commemorating this event.