Meetup Challenge: Double Explosure

I attended a local photo meetup after work and my compatriots decided over margaritas to do a little double exposure work with digital and polaroid cameras. This is my second try capturing the food court soft drinks display along with the water closet sign. A little later I downloaded the image to my phone and used a portable Kodak thermal photo printer to create an edition of 3 mini prints to share. During my usual routine of researching today's image I found that one early experimenter with multiple images was Oscar Gustav Rejlander in the mid 1800s. A Swedish immigrant to the UK, he gave up painting for photography because it was technically intriguing. Later he worked with Charles Darwin to capture images of emotions for his 1872 book, The Expression of the Emotions in Man and Animals.