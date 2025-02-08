The Mascaron

This carved stone head ornamentation outside the main entrance of the neo-gothic Ida Noyes Hall at the University of Chicago looked beautifully eerie to me when I stopped by this afternoon. We were attending the 65th annual Folk Festival (something I have done off and on for 30 years now). This 1916 structure was built as the women's student common and gymnasium and named after a major donor's late wife. We attended a solo performance by bluesman Gabe Carter on the third floor, surrounded by restored murals completed in 1918 titled "The Masque for Youth" which had a medieval style but were actually inspired by celebrants from the university community - quite a setting! Other evolving uses of the building which inspire me: in 1987 the gym was transformed into a free cinema (Doc films) with nightly shows, since the early 1980s the basement has offered The Pub (a private drinking club with a $10/year membership), and artistic events like the student-run fashion show I attended in 2024.