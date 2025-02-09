Topolino - Less is More

I visited the Chicago Auto Show with my family today and this Italian microcar from Fiat melted our hearts. It is so minimalist! Topolino translates to Toy Mouse and it was a nickname for both the original Fiat 500 (debuted in 1936) and Mickey Mouse (debuted in Italian comics in 1932). And in many ways it is toy-like. 2 seats, an external luggage rack (optional), a charging cord that retracts like a vacuum-cleaner. The top speed and range is meagre. It is not sold in the US, but in some European markets it can legally be driven by 14 year olds because it is classified as a quadricycle. I did a search for rentals and found a place in Lombardia that offers this model for slow rides around Lake Garda. La dolce vita!