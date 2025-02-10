The Wreck of the Silver Spray

Walking the dog along Lake Michigan's shore I finally noticed this unofficial public art mosaic, which commemorates the Silver Spray steamship. A bit of rusting boiler can be seen covered in ice in the background. This 109-foot wooden steamship built in 1894 ferried passengers up and down the lake's south shore. She was headed to the University of Chicago to pick up students headed to tour the Gary steelmills when she ran aground at the Morgan Shoals on July 18, 1914. The ship foundered and caught fire but there were no reported lives lost. Divers and swimmers (in warmer months) enjoy exploring this site which also has excellent underwater habitat. I walked with the dog home along Oakenwald Ave, where I imagine the onlookers must have left their fine homes in Kenwood to observe the wreck and subsequent fire.