Detail of Chicago Temple Building

The Chicago Temple building not only houses several sanctuaries for the First United Methodist Congregation, but it is the tallest house of worship in the world at 568 ft and was for a time the tallest building in Chicago (1924-1934). The "sky chapel" dedicated to the founder of Walgreen's convenience stores became the world's highest sanctuary (housed in the steeple) in 1952. Holabird and Root designed this neo-gothic behemoth at the corner of Washington and Clark, replacing a series of earlier church structures going back to a log cabin of 1831. The 4 story church as it stood in 1871 of course burned during the Great Chicago Fire. One interesting common design feature going back across iterations is having at least half the floor space dedicated to commercial space to lease, in order to offset high land costs. One of the interesting commercial tenants at present is a rare coin and antiquities dealer. I hope to visit each of the three church spaces contained here someday.