Lantern Festival Dancer by pictorialnarrative
Lantern Festival Dancer

Our office has been celebrating Lunar New Year since 2021 and I have volunteered for the past two years as the event photographer. This fan dancer agreed to pose "backstage" where a glass wall would reflect her double. It has been very rewarding personally to learn more about my colleagues' Chinese culture and traditions. Today is the 15th day of the new moon that kicks off the new year or Spring Festival as it is known in the Chinese homeland. This last day is the lantern festival, and a good time to celebrate wholeness and unity within our families while enjoying artistic performances. Chicago is Asian and I'm glad for that.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
