Previous
The Bog by pictorialnarrative
44 / 365

The Bog

This bowling alley with vintage Brunswick ball returns is part of The Bog, a student union that is built under the Hermann Hall Conference Center, part of Illinois Institute of Technology. This building was designed in 1962 by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill to carefully resemble Mies van der Rohe's other midcentury masterpieces such as the S. R. Crown Hall which are very orderly expressions dominated by steel and glass. It's a striking campus on a human scale, and very well preserved. I was on campus for an industry event today, and after advising a group of students from India and Nepal they invited me to play a round. It was a delightful unexpected lunchtime excursion.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Luis Ochoa
Muy buen ángulo con todas esas bolas de colores. Jugamos esto hace muchos años. Habían dos salones de boliche en la ciudad (que yo recuerdo). Eso fue en los años 70s y 80s.
February 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact