The Bog

This bowling alley with vintage Brunswick ball returns is part of The Bog, a student union that is built under the Hermann Hall Conference Center, part of Illinois Institute of Technology. This building was designed in 1962 by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill to carefully resemble Mies van der Rohe's other midcentury masterpieces such as the S. R. Crown Hall which are very orderly expressions dominated by steel and glass. It's a striking campus on a human scale, and very well preserved. I was on campus for an industry event today, and after advising a group of students from India and Nepal they invited me to play a round. It was a delightful unexpected lunchtime excursion.