Urban Renewal and Displacement

This is one of four chess tables in a public park in my neighborhood. In the warmer months, I often encounter a lovely company of chess players and hangers-on here. The tables, however, are a reminder of botched Chicago urban renewal and displacement. In the 1950s, federal support for purported slum clearance led to the wholesale removal of a vibrant mixed use corridor that displaced 4000 families and many local businesses. In a tiny concession to small business, a commercial project called Harper Court was created in 1965 to be managed by a local group to generate retail opportunities and a public "third space." The symbol of Harper Court was a chess board and public chess boards were set up in the outdoor courtyard. I remember seeing the players hanging out there when I was attending graduate school nearby. They seemed so urbane and cool to me then! In 2002 management decided to remove the chess boards which inflamed public opinion. The chess players had been displaced. Ten years later the entire site was "blighted" and had to be redeveloped again. No chess boards in that plan, but there is still public programming in the summer.